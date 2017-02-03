EU Leaders to Discuss Russian Goals in Libya at Valletta Talks on Friday

© REUTERS/ Norwegian Royal Airforce/NTB Scanpix Russia Conducting No Talks on Creating Military Bases in Libya

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The talks will be held due to contacts between Moscow authorities and the commander of the Libyan National Army, Gen. Khalifa Haftar, the source added.

"It is expected that the EU leaders will discuss the expansion of Moscow interests in Libya, including those in the context of the migration crisis in the EU," the source said.

Haftar visited Moscow in June and November last year where he met with the Russian foreign and defense ministers as well as the head of the Security Council Secretary.

The European leaders fear Russia will set up its military facility in the Mediterranean. In January, the head of the Russian Federation Council’s Defense Committee, Viktor Ozerov, denied such allegations.