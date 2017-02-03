Russia Envoy to UN: Kiev Trying to Find Military Solution to Donbass Conflict

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The main goal of Ukraine’s actions in the Donbass region is to seek a military solution to the conflict, Churkin said.
"Instead of trying to bring the situation in Donbass to normal and search for a reasonable compromise under the Normandy format and in the framework of the contact group, Ukrainian authorities persist in trying to find a military solution to the conflict," Chrukin said on Thursday.
