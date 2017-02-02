Georgian Leader Congratulates Abkhazia, Ossetia With EU Parliament Visa Decision

TBILISI (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, 553 European Parliament's lawmakers supported the decision to introduce a visa-free regime for Georgian nationals traveling to the 28-nation bloc, while 66 opposed the decision.

"I congratulate granting visa free travel to Georgian citizens, Abkhaz, and Ossetian compatriots, who will benefit from this decision," Margvelashvili said, as quoted by the presidential administration's press service.

He added that both Abkhazias and Ossetians would be able to travel to the European Union without visas.

Georgia has been striving for visa liberalization with the 28-nation bloc for years. In March 2016, the European Commission issued a proposal to waive visas for the Georgians. The process was delayed by negotiations between the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union on the visa suspension mechanism. However the sides reached an accord on the issue in December 2016.

In 2008, Georgia launched a military operation against the breakaway republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Following the beginning of the operation, Russia and Georgia were engaged in a five-day war, which has resulted in recognition of the two former Georgian regions by Moscow. At the same time, Tbilisi does not recognize their independence and considers them as part of Georgia.