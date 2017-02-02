CSTO Denies Belarus Wants to Withdraw From Organization

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, media reports suggested that Belarus was set to quit CSTO and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"Due to numerous appeals of media representatives to the CSTO Secretariat, requesting to comment on the media reports media about the alleged 'beginning of Belarus withdrawal from the CSTO,' we inform you that the CSTO Secretariat has received no applications on this issue," the organization said.

Belarusian Ambassador in Moscow Igor Petrishenko also denied such reports in an interview with Channel One earlier on Thursday.