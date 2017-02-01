German Government 'Decisively Condemns' Latest Escalation in East Ukraine

BERLIN (Sputnik) – The situation near the industrial town of Avdiivka and neighboring Yasynuvata has been tense for several days, with civilians being deprived of running water, central heating and electricity. The Ukrainian forces and Donbass militia are accusing each other of being responsible for escalation of fighting.

"The German government decisively condemns the latest escalation, both sides are being called on to adhere to … the ceasefire regime," Seibert told a briefing.

© Sputnik/ Irina Gerashchenko Kiev Testing US Readiness to Support Ukrainian Army by Avdiivka Provocation – Kremlin Aide

On Monday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko had to interrupt his visit to Germany due to the escalation of the security situation on the line of contact in eastern Ukraine. He also charged his aides with calling for the extraordinary session of the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine to discuss the situation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Moscow was concerned about Kiev's actions in the Donbass region, adding that the Ukrainian authorities were derailing the Minsk peace agreements.