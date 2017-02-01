Russian Delegation Plans Feb. 6 Visit to Syria, Meeting With Assad Possible

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — A 14-member Russian delegation including lawmakers plans to visit Syria next Monday, with a likely meeting with President Bashar Assad, a Syrian parliament source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The visit will begin on February 6, meetings with Syrian officials will take place in its course. It was decided to hold the delegation's meeting with Syrian parliament speaker Hadiya Khalaf Abbas, a meeting with Bashar Assad is also expected," the source said.