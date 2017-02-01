European Parliament Postpones Vote on Visa-Free Regime for Georgia

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — According to the parliament's agenda, the vote was set to take place during part-session in Brussels on February 2.
"As far as I know, the vote is postponed until the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg in February," the source said.
The European Parliament's session in Strasbourg will take place on February 13-16.
In December 2016, the Council, the European Parliament and the European Commission reached an agreement on an emergency suspension mechanism to be triggered in case of overwhelming migration. Such an agreement has been among the conditions raised by the Council for the liberalization of the visa regime for Ukraine and Georgia.
On January 12, 2017, the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs of the European Parliament approved a visa waiver for Georgia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)