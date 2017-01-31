Register
    Thorbjorn Jagland, Secretary General of the Council of Europe

    Council of Europe Chief Worried About Humanitarian Situation in Donbass

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland expressed concern on Tuesday over the aggravation of humanitarian situation in Donbass.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Jagland stressed that he was particularly worried about the situation in the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, which had been cut off water and power supplies due to ceasefire violations.

    "I am deeply concerned by news from Donbass and reports of heavy fighting, resulting in the loss of lives and a worsening humanitarian situation affecting many civilians including children," Jagland said as quoted by the Council of Europe’s press service.

    Recruits of the Ukrainian Azov regiment line-up after their final tests at a base in Kiev
    © AFP 2016/ GENYA SAVILOV
    Kremlin Says Ukrainian Independent Battalions Involved in Avdiivka Attack
    Jagland also urged the conflicting sides to stop ceasefire breaches.

    Earlier in the day, spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Alexander Motuzyanik said that three Ukrainian officers were killed and 24 were injured over the past 24 hours in the eastern Ukraine hostilities.

    Also on Tuesday, Deputy Defense Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Eduard Basurin said at least six people had died, 13 others had been wounded as result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attacks on the DPR territory in the past 24 hours.

    Tags:
    Thorbjorn Jagland, Avdiivka, Donbass, Ukraine
    Ok