Council of Europe Chief Worried About Humanitarian Situation in Donbass

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Jagland stressed that he was particularly worried about the situation in the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, which had been cut off water and power supplies due to ceasefire violations.
"I am deeply concerned by news from Donbass and reports of heavy fighting, resulting in the loss of lives and a worsening humanitarian situation affecting many civilians including children," Jagland said as quoted by the Council of Europe’s press service.
Earlier in the day, spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Alexander Motuzyanik said that three Ukrainian officers were killed and 24 were injured over the past 24 hours in the eastern Ukraine hostilities.
Also on Tuesday, Deputy Defense Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Eduard Basurin said at least six people had died, 13 others had been wounded as result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attacks on the DPR territory in the past 24 hours.
