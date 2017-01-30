Syrian Opposition Hopes February Round of Geneva Talks to Be Final

© Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko Russia Did Not Impose Draft Constitution on Parties to Syrian Conflict

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian opposition hopes that the new round of Syrian peace talks, expected to take place late February in Geneva, will be the final one, a Syrian opposition representative Jamal Suleiman said Monday.

"We hope that [February talks] will be the last round of negotiations," Suleiman said at a press conference organized by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

He stressed that the international community should "come to a particular understanding" of the problem's solution, as it affects millions of people who "lost their homeland."

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the United Nations had decided to postpone the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, originally scheduled for February 8, to the end of the month. Meanwhile, Yara Sharif, spokeswoman of the UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, said the date of the Geneva talks would be determined after consultations between de Mistura and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

On January 23-24, representatives of the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups for the first time since the start of conflict held negotiations in Astana, Kazakhstan. The talks were brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey, which also agreed to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire.

Armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since March 2011.