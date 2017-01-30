Register
14:50 GMT +330 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Qadri Jamil, left, chairman of the Syrian opposition's Moscow group, secretary of the People's Will Party and one of the leaders of the Popular Front for Change and Liberation, with Jamal Suleiman, a representative of the Syrian opposition's Cairo group, during a news conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Multimedia Press Center in Moscow

    Russia Did Not Impose Draft Constitution on Parties to Syrian Conflict

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 28 0 0

    Qadri Jamil, a leader of Syria's Popular Front for Change and Liberation, stated that the upcoming intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, due in February, should be direct, adding that this should be achieved in the interest of the Syrian people.

    Participants in a meeting on Syria in Astana
    © Sputnik/ Bolat Shayhinov
    Lavrov: Parties Interested in Resolving Syrian Crisis Should Engage in Talks
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow has not imposed on Damascus its draft constitution, the Russia-proposed draft is not the only one, different options can be discussed, Qadri Jamil, a leader of Syria's Popular Front for Change and Liberation, said Monday.

    "Not this constitution will be submitted to the nationwide discussion, to the referendum. The constitutional commission will be guided by a draft that is in the interest of the country," Jamil said at a news conference in the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

    "No variant may be imposed… But we thank the Russian friends for their work to make the draft… All this will be discussed, and therefore it should not be said that Moscow imposed something on Damascus, this is not true," he said.

    Situation at Syrian-Turkish border
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Russia, Iran Agree Astana Talks 'Efficient Platform' for Syrian Settlement
    Jamil said the upcoming intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, due in February, should be direct, adding that this should be achieved in the interest of the Syrian people.

    The Astana talks on Syria were held on January 23-24. They were initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who proposed establishing in Astana a site of the Syrian peace process in addition to Geneva. The proposal was supported by the presidents of Turkey and Kazakhstan.

    As a result of the talks held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Russia, Iran and Turkey — the three guarantors of the Syrian truce — decided to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire. Russia handed the parties to the negotiations a draft Syrian constitution developed by Moscow.

    Armed groups should be present at the upcoming intra-Syrian talks in Geneva as part of a unified opposition delegation, according to Jamil.

    "The armed opposition must be present [at the talks] in Geneva, at least due to the fact that they represent large groups of armed persons. There may be roughly about 45 representatives — several people from [each of] 15 groups. There should be one opposition delegation," Jamil said  at a news conference in the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

    Related:

    Lavrov: Parties Interested in Resolving Syrian Crisis Should Engage in Talks
    Russia's Syrian Diaspora Participated in Draft Constitution Elaboration
    Russia, Iran Agree Astana Talks 'Efficient Platform' for Syrian Settlement
    Astana Meeting Results Create Good Conditions for Geneva Talks - Moscow
    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, Intra-Syria talks, Qadri Jamil, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok