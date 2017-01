© REUTERS/ Chris Wattie Canada Appoints Special Secretary to Build Ties With Trump Team - Trudeau

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his country would accept asylum seekers fleeing persecution and hostilities without regard to their confession.

"To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith," Trudeau said on his Twitter account on Saturday.

The prime minister added that diversity was a strength of Canada.

Trudeau's statement was made against the backdrop of an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump on Friday, which aimed at creating difficulties for Muslim nationals and refugees arriving in the United States.