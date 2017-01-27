Putin to Make Series of Trips to Central Asian Republics Soon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will in the near future make a series of trips to Central Asian republics, including Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Indeed, the president will make several trips, a visit to Tajikistan among them," Peskov told reporters.

"[A visit to] Bishkek is also being prepared… It will be a series of visits to Central Asian republics," he said.

