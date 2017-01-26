Syrian Draft Constitution Proposed by Russia Envisages Presidential Rights

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The draft new Syrian constitution, prepared by Russian experts, was presented to the Syrian opposition by the Russian delegation during the Astana talks earlier this week. Head of the Russian delegation Alexander Lavrentyev underlined on Tuesday that Russia was not interfering in consideration of constitution and presented the draft to the opposition simply in order to accelerate the process.

"The president is elected for a period of seven years by the Syrian citizens through a general, equal and direct election and through a secret ballot; the re-election of the same individual to the post of president is prohibited except for one additional term," the Russia-proposed constitutional draft reads.

The Russian constitutional proposals for Syria that were presented to the opposition during Astana talks do not mention the president’s right to dissolve the parliament, Sputnik has learned.

© Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin Text of Draft Syrian Constitution Proposed by Russia Envisages Possibility of Changing State's Borders via Referendum

Articles 111 and 91 of the current constitution of Syria envisage that the president has the right to dissolve the People’s Council (parliament) and may designate one or more vice president and delegate some of his powers to them.

However, the Russia-proposed constitutional draft obtained by Sputnik does not mention any of these rights.

The document gives the Syrian president the right to call a referendum on the issues important for the country.

"The President of the Republic has the right to declare a national referendum on important topics pertaining to the supreme interests of the country, and the outcome of the referendum is obligatory and shall enter into force on the date of announcement by the president," the Russian-proposed constitutional draft reads.