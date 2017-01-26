Register
16:48 GMT +326 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Flags fly at half mast at NATO headquarters in Brussels, March 23, 2016.

    Montenegro Expects to Become NATO Member Before Alliance's 2017 Summit PM

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 5302

    Montenegro expects to become a full-fledged member of NATO before the next summit of the military alliance, which will take place in Brussels, Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said on Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The exact date of the 2017 NATO Summit has not been announced yet, but, according to media reports, it is expected to take place in May or June.

    "We are pleased with the momentum of the process of the ratification of the protocol, and we believe that today already we will have the 22nd country [France] that will ratify the protocol, and we also fully expect for Montenegro to attend the NATO summit this year as the NATO country," Markovic said at a press conference after his meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, broadcast live on the NATO official website.

    Markovic added that victory of "pro-Euro-Atlantic and pro-European" forces at the parliamentary elections in Montenegro in October 2016 enabled the country’s authorities to "start as quickly as possible the process of confirming the membership agreement, thus bringing the whole process to an end" after the ratification of the Accession Protocol in the parliaments of NATO member states is completed.

    Demonstrators take part in an anti-NATO protest march in Podgorica, Montenegro. File photo
    © REUTERS/ Stevo Vasiljevic
    Thought Police: Montenegrin Activist Grilled by Authorities for Anti-NATO Views
    "We were exposed to pressure aimed at blocking our accession to NATO, but we have resisted them due to the power of the state, its institutions, democracy and democratic principles," the prime minister underlined. Markovic mentioned the ongoing boycott of Skupstina (the country’s parliament) by 39 opposition lawmakers, which is "part of plans to destabilize Montenegro in political terms and disable it to become a member of NATO".

    NATO's director general, in his turn, said that Montenegro’s path toward NATO membership has been "remarkable," adding that Podgorica managed to "reach very far with the signing of the Accession Protocol last year".

    The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), created in 1949 by 10 European countries, the United States and Canada, currently has 28 member states. Montenegro's NATO Accession Protocol has already been ratified by the parliaments of 21 NATO member states.

    Related:

    Thought Police: Montenegrin Activist Grilled by Authorities for Anti-NATO Views
    Italian, Norwegian Parliaments Ratify Montenegro's NATO Accession Protocol
    Deeper Russia-US Partnership to Prompt NATO Reforms - Montenegrin Lawmaker
    Tags:
    NATO, Dusko Markovic, Montenegro
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok