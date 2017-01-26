Syrian Armed Opposition Should Take Part in Talks if 'Begins Fighting Daesh'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, representatives of the 14 groups of the Syrian armed opposition, who took part in the two-day intra-Syrian talks in Astana under the leadership of Jaysh al-Islam's Mohammed Alloush, confirmed their commitment to the nationwide ceasefire agreement and expressed intention to forge a joint opposition delegation ahead of Geneva talks.
"We support an idea of a round table. It should include the governmental delegation and other opposition groups and platforms, including the armed opposition, if it starts implementing the Astana agreement and begin to fight against Daesh and al-Nusra [Front]. But all parties to the Syrian conflict, including the civil society, should participate in talks," Ahmad, who is also a member of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), told Sputnik.
The Astana negotiations will be followed by a UN-mediated meeting in Geneva expected to take place on February 8.
The nationwide ceasefire in Syria backed by Russia and Turkey came into effect on December 30 and was later supported by a UN Security Council resolution. Russia and Turkey are monitoring and registering violations of the truce on a daily basis.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "The Astana negotiations will be followed by a UN-mediated meeting in Geneva expected to take place on February 8."
marcanhalt
Want to know who's got the back of the "armed opposition"? Wait until you get to Geneva on February 8. They will be the ones with the blue helmets on the table in front of them.