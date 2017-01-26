HNC Cannot Confirm Leaked Syrian Constitution Draft Authenticity

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The draft new Syrian constitution, prepared by Russian experts, was presented to the Syrian opposition taking part in the Astana peace talks earlier this week. The Russian delegation head at the talks, Alexander Lavrentyev, underlined on Tuesday that Russia was not interfering in the process of considering the constitution and presented the draft to the opposition simply to help accelerate the process. The opposition expressed willingness to look into the draft.

"I looked over the text, this is an article, not a copy of a constitution. I cannot confirm all the points, as we have not yet studied all the details ourselves. This requires a lot of time," Marwa told Sputnik.