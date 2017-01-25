Australia Unexpectedly Voices Concern Over Israeli West Bank Settlement Plans

© AFP 2016/ GIANLUIGI GUERCIA Arab League Chief Condemns Israeli West Bank Settlement Plans

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, local media reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman approved the building of 2,500 housing units in the territory of the West Bank.

"This is a significant expansion deep in the West Bank that does have the capacity to undermine the credibility of a two-state solution," the spokesperson told the ABC News broadcaster.

The spokesperson also called on both sides "to avoid unilateral actions that diminish the prospects of a negotiated two-state solution.”

On December 23, 2016, the UN Security Council voted 14-0, with the United States abstaining, to pass a resolution calling on Israel to immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the West bank and east Jerusalem.