Putin Hopes Astana Talks on Syria to Become Good Basis for Geneva Process

At the talks in the Kazakh capital, Russia, Iran and Turkey, as guarantors of the Syrian truce, decided to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria.
"I consider it very important to note that the participants of the process in Astana formalized the impossibility of a military solution to the Syrian problem," Putin said at a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah II.
"And we very much hope that the negotiations in Astana will become a good basis for the continuation of the negotiating process in Geneva," he said.
