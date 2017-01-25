Putin Hopes Astana Talks on Syria to Become Good Basis for Geneva Process

© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits Kremlin Spokesman Praises Astana Talks on Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syria talks were held in Astana on January 23-24. They were initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who proposed establishing in Astana a site of the Syrian peace process in addition to Geneva. The proposal was supported by the presidents of Turkey and Kazakhstan.

At the talks in the Kazakh capital, Russia, Iran and Turkey, as guarantors of the Syrian truce, decided to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria.

"I consider it very important to note that the participants of the process in Astana formalized the impossibility of a military solution to the Syrian problem," Putin said at a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah II.

"And we very much hope that the negotiations in Astana will become a good basis for the continuation of the negotiating process in Geneva," he said.