Proposals on Syrian Constitution Worth Discussing With Opposition - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian delegation at the Syrian peace talks in the Kazakh capital, Astana, earlier handed over to the Syrian armed opposition proposals on a draft new constitution of the country.

"There are proposals and ideas that could be discussed, they could be really useful, after all," Bogdanov told Sputnik.

The Syria talks were held in Astana on January 23-24. They were initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who proposed establishing in Astana a site of the Syrian peace process in addition to Geneva.