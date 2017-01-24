Proposals on Syrian Constitution Worth Discussing With Opposition - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian delegation at the Syrian peace talks in the Kazakh capital, Astana, earlier handed over to the Syrian armed opposition proposals on a draft new constitution of the country.
"There are proposals and ideas that could be discussed, they could be really useful, after all," Bogdanov told Sputnik.
The Syria talks were held in Astana on January 23-24. They were initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who proposed establishing in Astana a site of the Syrian peace process in addition to Geneva.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The oppositions demand for a 'toe hold' on greed is not being overlooked as an incentive for being there, no more than the Svoboda or the Right Sector were going to go away without their 'piece of the pie' in Ukraine. Did you think that Castro was not going to move into the President's palace, take control of the government's courtesans, not go swimming in the biggest pool in Cuba? Did you really think he was going to turn the country over to "the people"? "Democratic opposition" wants something, and something even more after that.
