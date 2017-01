ASTANA (Sputnik) — The issue of Kurdish participation in the UN-brokered Geneva talks on Syrian reconciliation will be agreed upon in February, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said Tuesday.

"Regarding the [Kurdish] delegation, I hope you will allow" to solve this "delicate issue" in February, de Mistura told reporters following the intra-Syrian talks in Astana, answering a question on whether the Kurds would participate in Geneva talks.

The Astana talks are expected to be followed by a UN-mediated meeting in Geneva on February 8.