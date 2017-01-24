Paris Expects Intra-Syrian Talks in Astana to Be Successful - French FM

© AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV Syrian Armed Opposition Saw No Final Declaration on Astana Talks

DUBAI (Sputnik) – Ayrault added that France would favor establishing permanent ceasefire regime in Syria as well as ensuring the possibility of humanitarian aid delivery.

"We hope for the success of the Astana meeting and for reaching effective ceasefire agreement," Ayrault said at a press conference.

The minister also said he hoped that the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition groups would resume in Geneva in the near future.

The intra-Syrian talks, brokered by Moscow, Ankara and Tehran, started on Monday in Kazakhstan's capital. The talks brought together the delegation of the Syrian government and representatives of armed opposition groups for the first time since the beginning of the civil war in Syria in 2011. The Astana negotiations will be followed by a UN-mediated meeting in Geneva expected to take place on February 8.