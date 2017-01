CAIRO (Sputnik) – He specified that the meeting would take place on January 27.

"We received an invitation from Russia to take part in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Larov. Aside from us, representatives of other platforms, including Moscow and Riyadh, have been invited," Makdissi said.

The Cairo group "has not yet received any formal invitations to the Geneva talks " on Syrian reconciliation, according to the opposition figure.