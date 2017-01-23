Russian, Iranian, Turkish Delegations Holding Trilateral Talks on Syria

Earlier in the day a Sputnik correspondent reported that Russian and Iranian delegations are holding bilateral consultations on Syria in Astana.
The Syrian government and the armed opposition are negotiating behind the closed doors. Damascus delegation was set to speak first, followed by the armed opposition, Russia, Iran, Turkey, the United States and the United Nations.
Earlier in the day, the respective delegations left the hotel where the intra-Syrian talks are being held.
All comments
Show new comments (0)