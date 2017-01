© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits Successful Outcome of Astana Talks May Pave Way for Syria's Political Settlement - FSA

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, some members of the delegation were reported to have left the hotel without clarifying the reasons behind it.

This is the first time, when Damascus and the armed opposition sit together at the negotiating table since the start of the conflict in the Arab country. Kazakh side expects the meeting to last through Tuesday.

A nationwide ceasefire in Syria backed by Russia and Turkey came into effect on December 30 and was later supported by a UN Security Council resolution.