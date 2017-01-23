Iran's Deputy FM Calls for Int’l Effort to Cease All Hostilities in Syria

© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits Turkey Not Expecting Swift Results on Syria Settlement in Astana As Parties Fighting for 6 Years

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ansari, who is leading Iran’s delegation in the Astana peace talks, also called upon "all friends of Syria" to lift any sanctions or blockage which would hinder reconstruction, or the return home of displaced people.

"The international community should join efforts to curb the illegal transfer of arms, financial aids and fighters into Syria that enables the terrorist groups to continue suppressing the local population and commencing chains of armed confrontations anywhere in the country," Ansari said in Astana, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

Ansari has called on the parties at the talks to denounce violence and respect ceasefire and cessation of "all kinds of hostilities." He expressed hope that both the Syrian government and opposition would reach an agreement that would result in free elections and an end to the crisis.

"The Syrian government and the Syrian opposition, helped by the tripartite initiative, can start a dialog to reach a political solution that ends in free, inclusive and transparent elections based on national unity and territorial integrity. Upon successful completion of this process, we hope to see the end of Syrian crisis," Ansari said.

The Astana talks on Syrian settlement are being held in the Rixos President Astana Hotel and are expected to end at 07:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The negotiations are brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran. US and UN representatives are also present in Astana.