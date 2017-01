© AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV Syrian Opposition Denies Claims of Opposing Iran's Address at Astana Talks

ASTANA (Sputnik) – The Syrian government and the armed opposition are negotiating behind the closed doors. Damascus delegation is set to speak first, followed by the armed opposition, Russia, Iran, Turkey, the United States and the United Nations.

"Support the willingness of the SAR government and the armed groups that signed the arrangements of December 29, 2016, and take part in the International Meeting in Astana to constructively engage in the round of Intra-Syrian talks to be held under the UN auspices in Geneva on February 8, 2017," the draft document reads, according to the media outlet.

