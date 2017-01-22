Register
20:40 GMT +322 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A picture taken on January 22, 2017 shows a man at work to prepare the Syria peace talks conference room at Astana' Rixos President Hotel

    Russia, Iran, Turkey Managed to Bring Closer Positions on Syria

    © AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 3422

    Russia's special presidential envoy on the Syria settlement, Alexander Lavrentiev said that Russian delegation managed to hold consultations with the Iranian and Turkish sides, to have discussions in trilateral format and bring closer positions on Syrian settlement.

    ASTANA (Sputnik) — The delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey have managed to bring closer their positions on Syria settlement, Russia's special presidential envoy on the Syria settlement, Alexander Lavrentiev said Sunday, adding that preparations for Astana talks were going intensively.

    "Preparations are going rather intensively. Today we managed to hold consultations with the Iranian and Turkish sides, to have discussions in trilateral format and bring closer our positions on most of the issues on agenda," Lavrentiev said.

    The work on the final document for the intra-Syrian negotiations in Astana is still ongoing, according to Russian delegation head.

    "Work on the final statement is still ongoing, you will hear everything tomorrow," Lavrentiev said.

    A Syrian flag on a truck with a machine gun of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) near the town of Mhin, Syria
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Damascus Expects 'More Positive Action' From Washington on Path Toward Peace
    Alexander Lavrentiev also stated that Russian delegation has had productive consultation with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura earlier in the day, Russia's special presidential envoy on the Syria settlement.

    "We have had good consultations with de Mistura today and we have his total understanding and readiness to provide cooperation in achieving good actual results. Lets hope for the best and wait until tomorrow," Lavrentiev added.

    Russia will hold further consultations with Syrian government and armed opposition in Astana.

    "Negotiations with the Syrian delegation headed by the Syrian representative in the United Nations Jaafari are set for today, after which the meeting with the Syrian armed opposition will take place," Lavrentiev said. 

    The Astana talks on Syrian settlement will start in the hotel Rixos President Astana at 07:00 GMT on Monday and are expected to end at 07:00 GMT on Tuesday. The negotiations brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran will be held behind closed doors.

     

     

    Related:

    Astana Talks Agenda Includes Ceasefire Strengthening, Terrorist Separation
    Russian Delegation Has 'Most Decisive Attitude' to Make Breakthrough in Astana
    De Mistura May Join Russian-Iranian-Turkish Consultations Underway in Astana
    Kazakh FM Confirms US to Be Represented on Ambassador Level at Astana Talks
    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, Alexander Lavrentiev, Iran, Turkey, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    US First Ladies: The Women Who Left Their Mark on the World
    US First Ladies: The Women Who Left Their Mark on the World
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok