Kazakhstan’s FM Abdrakhmanov Meets With UN Special Envoy for Syria de Mistura

ASTANA (Sputnik) – Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov held a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura before Astana talks on Syria settlement, a source told Sputnik on Sunday.

“Earlier in the day, Kazakhstan's foreign minister hold a bilateral meeting with de Mistura, who arrived in Astana for intra-Syrian talks,” a source told Sputnik adding that the minister held a meeting with the representatives of the Russian delegation beforehand.

