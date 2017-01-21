Register
21 January 2017
    Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

    Iran's Position Complicating Astana Talks on Syria Kremlin Spokesman

    Moscow welcomes US participation in Astana talks on Syrian crisis, but Iran's position is complicating the issue, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia welcomes possible US participation in Astana talks on Syria, but Iran's position is complicating the issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told BBC in an interview.

    “We will welcome that [US participation in Astana talks]. The situation is very complicated. You know that there is also Iran like a very important player in the Syrian issue. Iranians are not welcoming this. So it is a very complicated issue for a very careful play,” Peskov said.

    The peace negotiations on Syria will take place on Monday in Astana, Kazakhstan.

    The Syrian opposition groups agreed to attend the talks brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran as an attempt to end the six-year civil war in the country, which sees government forces fighting against a number of opposition and terrorist groups, including the Daesh, which is banned in Russia as other states worldwide.

    On Tuesday, Syria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari confirmed in an interview with Sputnik that he would lead the Syrian government’s delegation at the upcoming talks.

    Settling the Syrian crisis is impossible without the participation of the US side, and Moscow is willing to cooperate with Washington on the issue, according to Kremlin spokesman.

    "This is probably the cause of some disagreement between Moscow and Tehran… It is obvious that without the United States it is impossible to resolve the Syrian issue,"  Peskov said, commenting on the.

    When asked whether a Russia-US deal was possible on Syria, the spokesman added that "not a deal, but cooperation" was needed.

    Peskov also stated that any deals on Syria are unlikely to be reached at the upcoming Astana talks on Syrian crisis settlement, as too many parties are involved in the process. 

    “Any deals are unlikely to be reached there, as too many parties are involved in the process,” Peskov said.

    The abundance of parties involved in the upcoming talks in Astana, to take place on January 23, may jeopardize the harmony of negotiations, the spokesman added.

      teddy j
      I respectfully disagree with the Russian Position on this matter.

      the exclusion of the USA from talks is the correct position - that of iran.s

      the talks move on regardless of trump or had it been the other result -- clinton -- PRECISELY because it was the USA PENTAGON AND CIA and allies that caused the problem.

      there is no logic in taking the position that just because a potentially more cooperative USA after the inauguration justified the same Military, industrial complex of the USA whose purpose is to ``cooperate`` only in order to regain influence in the middle east where it should NOT HAVE any influence and whose history is the REASON there is conflict right up to russia`s borders -- to ``invite`` the usa as russia has done.

      the exclusion of the usa should in fact be the TEMPLATE everywhere in the world - in all regional solutions in order to achieve TWO things:
      1) to show that the USA is NOT NECESSARY tfor countries to accomplish anything - EVEN to solve problems LARGELY CAUSED by the PRESENCE of the USA.
      2) inviting the USA - as russia has done -- RE-INSERTS into the issues the USA-pentagon positions and influence, demands,

      which ARE the cause of the complications.

      if anything -- IRAN is CLEANING OUT THE SWAMP -- to borrow trump`s phrase - cleaning out the USA FROM the middle east.

      question:
      HAD it been CLINTON who was inaugurated -- would LAVROV STILL be proposing ``to invite the USA```
      would russia be stating ``it is impossible to solve things without the usa``.

      in talks on monday...the question instantly reveals the likely answer would be NO
      not least because clinton would by now more likely have been bombing everyone..

      so where does this reasoning comes in that the USA is to be invited --

      because in that case - it shows the talks would have gone ahead WITHOUT the USA anyway.

      IRAN`S position is correct. RUSSIA`S is wrong.
      what complicates the situation is the NOTION russia introduced to invite the USA -
      WHAT FOR -- to be friends again --

      well -- russia needs to remember how friendly the USA was after gorbachev let himself be FOOLED..
      russia needs to remember how friendly it turned out for medvedev to sign out of the libya matter...


      so go ahead -- let friendly trump insert a finger in and before you know it -- everyone`s bowing to uncle sam -- inclduing russia.
