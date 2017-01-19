China, Brazil, Gulf States Interested in Post-Brexit Free Trade Deals With UK

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – China, Brazil and the Gulf States, as well as other countries, have expressed their interest in striking free trade deals with the United Kingdom after it leaves the European Union, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Thursday.

Earlier this week, May said the United Kingdom had already launched trade talks with Australia, India and New Zealand.

"Countries including China, Brazil and the Gulf States, have already expressed in striking free trade deals with us. It is about embracing genuine free trade," May said at the World Economic Forum.