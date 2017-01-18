India Expects China's Respect to Sovereignty Amid Project With Pakistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kashmir has been disputed between India and Pakistan since the partition of India in 1947. The two countries have gone through three wars over the region, but the conflict has not been resolved.
"China is a country which is very sensitive on matters concerning its sovereignty. So we would expect that they would have some understanding of other people's sensitivity on their sovereignty," Jaishankar said, as quoted by The Times of India newspaper, speaking about the CPEC project implementation in Kashmir.
According to the project's website, the CPEC is expected to contribute to the economic growth of such countries as Iran, Afghanistan, India and the Central Asian republics, benefiting China and Pakistan as well.
