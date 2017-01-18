Zarif Tells Sputnik He Hopes to Attend Brussels Conference on Syria

© AP Photo/ Petr David Josek Tehran Against US Participation in Astana Talks on Syria - Zarif

DAVOS (Sputnik) – Last week, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said that the bloc was planning to host a conference on the issue of the future of Syria in Brussels in spring.

"Hopefully I will come," Zarif told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Davos forum after meeting with Mogherini, asked whether he was going to attend the event.

He added that they had a discussion on it.