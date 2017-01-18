UK PM's EU Exit Plan Receives Measured Response From Brussels - Brexit Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK prime minister set out her government’s priorities for EU exit in a much-anticipated speech on Tuesday. She ruled out keeping a partial membership of the bloc but vowed to strive for continued ties with its member states.

Davis said there had not been the "push back" one could expect from Brussels so early in the Brexit process, according to the outlet. London is supposed to trigger the exit clause by the end of March, with negotiating taking at least two years.

"There are lots and lots of countries who are very keen to do deals with us," Davis added, vowing London would have a deal with Brussels within two years. "What may take longer is implementation."

Germany and France welcomed more clarity on the United Kingdom’s negotiating terms after seven months of pressure on London to set out its objectives, while European Parliament's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt said days of UK’s "cherry-picking" were over.