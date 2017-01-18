Estonia Awaits Russian Lawmakers to Ratify Boundary Treaties - Foreign Minister

TALLINN (Sputnik) — Mikser stressed that the entry into force of the border agreements, whose ratification he said the sides had agreed to ratify in parallel, would benefit both Estonia and Russia.

"The Estonian parliament passed the treaties in first reading back in 2015, and we look forward for the State Duma to make real steps in this direction," Mikser told RIA Novosti.

