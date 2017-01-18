Moldova President Wants to Dissolve Parliament, Hold Constitutional Referendum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Socialist Party leader Dodon secured 52.12 percent of votes in the second round of the presidential election in Moldova late in 2016, assuming office on December 23, 2016. During his election campaign, Dodon stressed the need to improve Chisinau's relations with Moscow, especially in the economic sphere, and even suggested that once he becomes the president, Moldova would hold a referendum on whether the country should withdraw from the 2014 political and trade agreement with the European Union and instead join the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union.

"The next parliamentary elections could be either next year or early [elections] this year. If there are constitutional possibilities to dissolve the parliament, I will do so," Dodon said.

He outlined plans to hold a national referendum on constitutional changes in favor of expanding presidential powers.

"If this parliamentary majority, if this government will not support our initiatives, will block our proposals, we have no other choice than to go to a national referendum to change the constitution and allow the president to dissolve parliament," Dodon said.