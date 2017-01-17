Deputy Special Envoy for Syria to Represent UN at Astana Talks

© AP Photo/ Petr David Josek Tehran Against US Participation in Astana Talks on Syria - Zarif

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The Syrian peace consultations in Astana are expected to be held on January 23, with the opposition represented as a united bloc. The talks will be followed by a new round of negotiations on Syrian peace in Geneva on February 8.

"UN received an invitation to participate, De Mistura has designated Ramzy Ramzy to represent UN," Haq told reporters.

On December 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed in a phone call the possibility of a meeting between the Syrian conflicting parties in Astana. Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev supported the initiative and expressed readiness to provide a platform for such talks in the Kazakh capital.