19:22 GMT +317 January 2017
    City hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland

    May’s Hard Brexit Vision to Devastate N Ireland's Economy - SDLP Party Leader

    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Filippov
    Politics
    0 48 0 0

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan for the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union will devastate Northern Ireland's economy, Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) leader Colum Eastwood said in a press release on Tuesday.

    BELFAST (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, May outlined her proposals for leaving the European Union, including leaving the EU single market and controlling immigration. May said that the UK government was taking steps to ensure input from the country's devolved regional administrations to take part in Brexit.

    "Despite some warm words and talk of global friendships and cooperation, the exit from the single market and the customs union will mean economic devastation. Nowhere will be more damaged by this vision than Northern Ireland," Eastwood said in the press release.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech on leaving the European Union at Lancaster House in London, January 17, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
    Brexit Deal Not to Include Membership in European Single Market - British PM May
    Eastwood stressed that Northern Ireland's economic and political interests are best served by remaining in the European Union. The devolved administration voted 56-44 percent in favor of staying in the bloc in the UK-wide June referendum.

    The party leader also noted the government in Stormont had not submitted its stance on Brexit as the Scottish government has and Welsh government is set to do imminently.

    He added that the upcoming Northern Ireland Assembly elections, set to be held in March, would be an opportunity to elect lawmakers who would represent Northern Ireland’s best interests during Brexit n

