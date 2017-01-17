No Putin-Obama Calls Scheduled - Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 17 (Sputnik) – US-Russian relations soured after Washington accused Moscow of meddling in Ukraine's affairs in 2014.

The government in Kiev launched an operation in eastern Ukraine to defeat pro-independence militias in April 2014, a month after almost 97 percent of Crimea's population voted in a referendum to reunite with Russia, prompting sanctions from the United States and its allies, who called it an annexation.

"No, no [contacts] have been scheduled," Peskov told reporters.

Putin and Obama met in Lima, Peru, in November.

"They thanked each other for joint work. This was their last personal meeting. They said goodbye," Peskov added.