Moscow Vows to Use All Means of Legal Defense After Ukraine Files Lawsuit

Ukraine Files Suit Against Russia for Allegedly Violating UN Conventions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukraine filed its lawsuit with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) claiming that Russia had violated the international conventions for the fight against the financing of terrorism and elimination of racial discrimination, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day.

"Russia intends to use all available means. A more detailed comment can be given after a thorough examination with the procedural documents," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian ministry said it was "obvious" that Kiev's "main — if not only" intent was to file the ICJ lawsuit instead of seeking to settle disputes.

"At the same time, our questions about a number of incidents that took place on the territory of Ukraine (for example, in connection with attacks on Russian overseas agencies) remain without a satisfactory answer," it added.