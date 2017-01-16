"Trump Administration, UN to Be Invited to Astana Talks - Syrian Opposition Group"

© Flickr/ mariusz kluzniak Armed Syrian Opposition to Attend Astana Talks as Single Block - Source

CAIRO (Sputnik) – The negotiations in the Kazakh capital are expected to begin on January 23. The talks will be followed by a new round of negotiations on Syrian peace in Geneva on February 8.

"Trump administration and the United Nations will be among those invited … We feel that the Astana meeting could become a contribution to the success of the Geneva talks," Hariri said.

The intra-Syria talks in Astana will be bilateral, and only the government and the opposition delegations will take part, Hariri said.

"Only our and the regime’s delegations will be in Astana, this has been discussed in the agreement which we reached in Ankara in December. We also received confirmation that there will only be a bilateral meeting in Astana."