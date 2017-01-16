"Trump Administration, UN to Be Invited to Astana Talks - Syrian Opposition Group"

"Trump administration and the United Nations will be among those invited … We feel that the Astana meeting could become a contribution to the success of the Geneva talks," Hariri said.
The intra-Syria talks in Astana will be bilateral, and only the government and the opposition delegations will take part, Hariri said.
"Only our and the regime’s delegations will be in Astana, this has been discussed in the agreement which we reached in Ankara in December. We also received confirmation that there will only be a bilateral meeting in Astana."
marcanhalt
And let's not forget the PTA, the Boy Scouts, Habit for Humanity, Shelters for Wayward Animals, the KKK, and anyone else that can clog up the system. The more voices there are of them, the less anyone would understand what the "opposition" are saying, which is not a whole helluva of lot when it comes to making sense. They just want a piece of the pie that they have fought so long and hard for, at the expense of all that is good and right, we might add.