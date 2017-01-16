Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, the Russian side did not confirm the nine violations registered by Turkey.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 4 violations over the past day in the province of Latakia. The Turkish side has registered 9 violations: four in Damascus, three in Aleppo, two in Hama," the center said in a statement.

The number of settlements that have joined the cessation of hostilities in war-torn Syria has increased to 1,129, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Within the last 24 hours, truce agreements have been reached with representatives of six settlements in Hama province, bringing the total number of settlements that have joined the ceasefire to 1,129."

According to the document, negotiations on joining ceasefire regime have continued with field commanders of armed opposition units operating in Damascus, Homs, Hama, Quneitra, and Aleppo provinces.