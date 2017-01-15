Paris Talks Participants Urge Israel, Palestine to Abstain From Unilateral Steps

"[Participants of the conference] call on each side to independently demonstrate, through policies and actions, a genuine commitment to the two-state solution and refrain from unilateral steps that prejudge the outcome of negotiations on final status issues, including, inter alia, on Jerusalem, borders, security, refugees and which they will not recognize," the declaration said.
Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Israel has been building settlements on the occupied territories despite objection from the United Nations.
Jeri
Jeri
-----------------------------
Is this a reference to Israeli settlement building or te Palestinians getting chatty with Russia?
And a neither Israel nor the Pal Territories are represented here =- what gives these twàts the idea their what they say matters more than what others say?