Sisi Emphasizes Importance of Free Trade Area Establishment With EAEU

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On December 26, the presidents of the EEU member countries approved the start of talks to draft an agreement on a free trade area with Egypt, Iran, India and Singapore.

"I want to confirm the importance that Egypt assigns to the creation of a free trade area with EEU, that will increase a trade turnover between the two sides," Sisi said at the meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Earlier on Sunday, Lukashenko arrived to Cairo with an official visit. The leaders of Egypt and Belarus signed the bilateral cooperation agreements in the military technical sphere, on extradition of criminals and mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial cases.

The Eurasian Economic Union is a Russia-initiated regional political and economic bloc that aims to streamline the flow of goods, services and people between its members, namely Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.