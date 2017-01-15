Paris Conference Designed to Provide Unacceptable Conditions for Israel

© AFP 2016/ THOMAS SAMSON / POOL / Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Resolution Conference Kicks off in Paris

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over 70 states and international organizations have gathered in the the French capital of Paris for an international conference on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, which opened earlier on Sunday.

"It’s a rigged conference, rigged by the Palestinians with French auspices to adopt additional anti-Israel stances. This pushes peace backward," Netanyahu was quoted as saying by the Jerusalem Post newspaper.

Israel has refused to take part in the event, saying that it preferred to hold bilateral talks directly with the Palestinian side.

Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Israel has been building settlements on the occupied territories despite objection from the United Nations.