Paris Conference Designed to Provide Unacceptable Conditions for Israel

"It’s a rigged conference, rigged by the Palestinians with French auspices to adopt additional anti-Israel stances. This pushes peace backward," Netanyahu was quoted as saying by the Jerusalem Post newspaper.
Israel has refused to take part in the event, saying that it preferred to hold bilateral talks directly with the Palestinian side.
Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Israel has been building settlements on the occupied territories despite objection from the United Nations.
Israel has unequivocal evidence that the Obama administration led the effort to pass the anti-Israel resolution in the UN Security Council. pic.twitter.com/lBaAWhNM75— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 10, 2017
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete I agree. I'm outraged!
Mitach2002
How dare anyone tell Zionist Israel to stop murdering palistinians and stealing their land. It's a zionists right to steal and murder all they can.