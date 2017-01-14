Register
16:40 GMT +314 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas heads a Palestinian cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah July 28, 2013

    Abbas Calls Paris Conference ‘Last Chance’ to Resolve Conflict With Israel

    © REUTERS/ Issam Rimawi/Pool/File Photo
    Politics
    Get short URL
    19302

    Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas stated that the Paris conference on the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict may be the last chance for the two states to achieve the solution.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
    © REUTERS/ Atef Safadi/Pool
    Paris Conference on Middle East Peace 'Rigged' by Palestine, France - Netanyahu
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The upcoming conference in Paris on the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be the last chance to resolve the dispute, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said Saturday.

    On Sunday, Paris is going to host the conference on the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel refused to take part in the event, saying that it preferred to hold bilateral talks directly with the Palestinian side.

    "The Paris conference may be the last chance for the two states to achieve the solution," Abbas told Le Figaro newspaper.

    The Palestinian-Israeli conflict will be also discussed at the bilateral meeting with French President Francois Hollande, Abbas added.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a news conference in Moscow.
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Ambassador to France to Represent Russia at Israel-Palestine Conference in Paris - FM
    At the conference in Paris, Palestine will promote the two-state solution as the main means of settling the conflict with Israel, and will try to convince other attendees of its necessity, Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) secretary-general Saeb Erekat said Friday.

    After the Six Day War in 1967, Israel seized the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Golan Heights and Sinai Peninsula.

    Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Israel has been building settlements on the occupied territories despite objections from the United Nations.

    Related:

    Ambassador to France to Represent Russia at Israel-Palestine Conference in Paris
    Latest Attack Proves Palestinians Don’t Want Peace - Israeli Deputy FM
    Palestine Grateful for Russia's Support of UN Resolution on Israeli Settlements
    Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Syrian Crisis, Israeli-Palestinian Relations – Kremlin
    Tags:
    Israeli-Palestininan Conflict, Mahmoud Abbas, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      tobi.gelando
      Mr. Abbas terror is not enough to make a 2 state agreement !!! Try with a real peace plan !!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok