Moscow Hopes Venezuela Political Crisis to Be Resolved Within Law

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow hopes that the differences between the parliament and the executive branch in Venezuela will be resolved in the framework of the law, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We have repeatedly stated our approach to resolving the situation in Venezuela. All the processes developing in the country, should remain strictly in line with the constitution, fully comply with it…, fall within the scope of the existing legislation," Zakharova told reporters.

