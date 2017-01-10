Collecting MH17 Crash Victims' Remains by Dutch Reporter Not Journalism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Dutch reporter Michel Spekkers had his luggage confiscated last Saturday upon flying back to Amsterdam after filming the MH17 crash site. He reportedly carried bags full of metal parts and an object that could have been human remains.

​The Malaysian Boeing 777 crashed on July 17, 2014 in eastern Ukraine while flying to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people aboard died. A joint investigation team of Dutch, Australian, Ukrainian, Belgian and Malaysian experts claimed the jet had been downed by a Buk missile system brought from Russia.