S Korea, US to Cooperate on Safe Nuclear Energy Research

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — South Korea’s foreign ministry said the agreement, which was reached Monday between South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Ahn Chong-gee and US Deputy Secretary of Energy Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, included joint research and sharing of techniques on the safe transport, storage, and disposal of spent nuclear fuel, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The ministry further noted that the two countries will also research the best methods of guaranteeing a safe nuclear fuel supply to nuclear power plants.