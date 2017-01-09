EU Looking Forward to Formation of New Gov't in Macedonia - Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The EU will also support the country in the European integration process, European External Action Service (EEAS) spokeswoman said Monday.

Macedonian President to Give Mandate to VMRO-DPMNE Party to Form Gov't Monday

Earlier in the day, media reported that Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov was set to give the VMRO-DPMNE the right to form the new country's cabinet later in the day, with the process set to be complete in 20 days' time.

"We are looking forward to the fifth formation within the constitutional deadlines of a new stable government… We are, of course, following the situation very closely… We will continue to support the country in its European integration process," Maja Kocijancic told journalists.

Kocijancic added that the country faced an urgent implementation of the reforms "to address systemic rule of law issues" and political agreements.

The parliamentary elections held on December 11 resulted in slight lead of the VMRO-DPMNE, which secured 51 seats while the opposition Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) received 49, according to the Macedonian State Election Commission (SEC). At the same time, there are 120 seats in the country's parliament, thus the VMRO-DPMNE needs support of minor parties to create a majority in the legislative body.

