German Intelligence Chief Claims Russia May Be Involved in OSCE Cyberattack

According to Maassen, the OSCE attack was carried out using the infrastructure similar to the one the APT28 hacking group, operates, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported. He also noted that APT28, which is allegedly linked with the Russian government, previously targeted Bundestag.
"In case of APT28 there is evidence pointing at Russian sources," Maassen said.
In December, French newspaper Le Monde citing an undisclosed Western intelligence service, also said APT28 was behind the OSCE attack.
